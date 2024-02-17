RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.