Robert W. Baird Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $129.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $117.28 on Thursday. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Generac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

