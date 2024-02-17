Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 891,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 236,616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 292,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 632,089 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

