Roble Belko & Company Inc Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 348.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

MSFT opened at $404.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.61 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.11 and its 200 day moving average is $356.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

