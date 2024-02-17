Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,428,000 after purchasing an additional 343,115 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,272 shares of company stock valued at $30,319,049 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RBLX opened at $42.92 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

