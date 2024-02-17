Royal Bank of Canada Raises Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $15.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCSG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.