Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

