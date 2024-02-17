Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,160,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,512,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,842,954.01.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $3,048,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,320.12.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

Samsara Stock Down 1.5 %

Samsara stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.