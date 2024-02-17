Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,419 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,832,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1,077.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,398,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,764,000 after buying an additional 2,194,389 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 293.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 520,116 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,677,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,098,000.

SCHY opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

