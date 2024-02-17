Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $44,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 11.1 %

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $262.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.35.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,490,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,625. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.