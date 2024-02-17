Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 956,943 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 229,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,508,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 674,716 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

