Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 439.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

