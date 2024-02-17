State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,110 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $1,114,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

