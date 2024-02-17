State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,520 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 903,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after buying an additional 143,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

