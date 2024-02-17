Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $85.61 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 435,154 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $420.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

