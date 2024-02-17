Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.77

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.77 and traded as low as $22.84. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 12,702 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Stratus Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 76.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 83,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

