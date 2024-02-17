Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $709,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,470 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

