SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.17. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,348,220 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

