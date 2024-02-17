Swiss National Bank Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,325. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.00. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

