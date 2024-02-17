Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $24,584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.16 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

