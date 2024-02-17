Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,373,000 after acquiring an additional 529,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after acquiring an additional 353,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,177,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,887,000 after acquiring an additional 348,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

