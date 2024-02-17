Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.58). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.58), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
