TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TE Connectivity by 176.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after buying an additional 1,111,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $142.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

