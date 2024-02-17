Telsey Advisory Group Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $335.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $362.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.08. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $368.72. The company has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

