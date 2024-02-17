Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.65. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares traded.
Telstra Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.
Telstra Company Profile
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.
