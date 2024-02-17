Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.85

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and traded as high as $37.30. Terumo shares last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 19,969 shares changing hands.

Terumo Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terumo Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

