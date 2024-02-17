Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2,283.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $9,399,500 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $181.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

