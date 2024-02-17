Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.79

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.79 and traded as low as $19.37. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 56,934 shares trading hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.