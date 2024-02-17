The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.41%.

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

