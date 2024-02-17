The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Holdings Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,430. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

