Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 122.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $77.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.