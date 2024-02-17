Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $11,224,604.82 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.