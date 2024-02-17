Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $11,224,604.82 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.74.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
