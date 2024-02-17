Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 949.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 126,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Transocean by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,770,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,032 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Transocean by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,112,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861,209 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its position in Transocean by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,027 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 721,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,882,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Transocean Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.