TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $75.07 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.