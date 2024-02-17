TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $255,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,942 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

