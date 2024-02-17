Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Trimedyne Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.
Trimedyne Company Profile
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
