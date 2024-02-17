Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $411.32

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.32 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 4.47 ($0.06). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.68), with a volume of 7,737 shares.

Tristel Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 450.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 411.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.33), for a total value of £168,800 ($213,185.15). Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

