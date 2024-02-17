Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $77.16 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,687. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

