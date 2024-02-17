Truist Financial Boosts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $204.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

