Truist Financial Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $50.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FROG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.
In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,919,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,799,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 148.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
