Truist Financial Increases NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $36.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

NMIH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

NMIH opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NMI has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after buying an additional 134,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

