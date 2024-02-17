Truist Financial Raises Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $84.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSN. KeyCorp began coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 812,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,937,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $1,805,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

