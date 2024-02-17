Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $500.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $440.98 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

