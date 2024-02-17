Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.