Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.