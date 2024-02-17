Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 477.39%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $12,588,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.