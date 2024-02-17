Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.04

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.04 and traded as low as $60.63. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 14,896,665 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,817,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,200 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,501,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,197,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,304,000 after buying an additional 5,387,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,016,000 after buying an additional 145,681 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,736,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,933,000 after buying an additional 275,873 shares during the period.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

