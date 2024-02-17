Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,260 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,317,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 791,318 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 278,269 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 7.8 %
NYSE MPW opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $13.02.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
