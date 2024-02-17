Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.6 %

DKS stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

