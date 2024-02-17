Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,767 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $197.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

